Parmanu box office collection day 7: John Abraham film remains steady

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has been receiving praise for a gripping script and amazing performances by John Abraham, Diana Penty and other cast members. The film has been able to maintain its momentum with a total collection of Rs 32.17 crore at the box office till now. But, the film might show a dip in the light of the new releases which are lined up this weekend, including two of Bollywood’s much-awaited flicks – Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

Parmanu had a slow beginning at the box office on the first day of its release. The film, that headed to theatres on May 25, collected only Rs 4.82 crore on its Day 1 but showed significant growth on Saturday and Sunday. In fact, the film maintained a strong grip at the box office even during the week. On Monday and Tuesday, the film collected Rs 4.10 crore and Rs 3.81 crore respectively. Wednesday’s earnings stood at Rs 3.48 crore, taking the total collection of the film to Rs 32.17 crore.

Parmanu, which tackled controversies around its release, also stars Boman Irani. The story revolves around how India became a nuclear power. It is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions done in 1998 in Pokhran, Rajasthan. It was the second time such tests were done there, the first being in 1972. The film is based on the events leading up to the tests.

“Sometimes films are made for commercial reasons, and sometimes a film is made because the story needs to be told. And Parmanu is a story that needs to be told,” said John about Parmanu.

Post Parmanu, John has a couple of other interesting projects too. The actor would be seen in Satyameva Jayate, Batla House and RAW.

