Parmanu box office collection day 6: The John Abraham film earns Rs 32.17 crore

John Abraham and Diana Penty’s recent outing Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has managed to keep the audience entertained during the weekdays too. The film, despite facing a competition with much acclaimed Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi, has put up a good show at the box office so far. In six days, the Abhishek Sharma directorial has managed to mint an impressive total amount of Rs 32.17 crore.

The film started its journey at the theatres on May 25. On Friday, the film showed a slow beginning with a collection of only Rs 4.82 crore. However, on Saturday the film showed a growth and maintained the momentum on Sunday too with Rs 8.32 crore earnings. On Monday and Tuesday, the film collected Rs 4.10 crore and Rs 3.81 crore respectively. Wednesday’s Rs 3.48 crore took the total collection of the film to Rs 32.17 crore.

The box office figures were shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, “The positive word of mouth has come into play and that is converting into steady footfalls on weekdays… #Parmanu maintains a STRONG GRIP on Wed… Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr, Sun 8.32 cr, Mon 4.10 cr, Tue 3.81 cr, Wed 3.48 cr. Total: ₹ 32.17 cr. India biz.” he tweeted.

Speaking about its success, John Abraham said, “Nothing could make me happier today than the validation of our efforts to celebrate our unsung heroes by our audience across India! I have been getting so many calls from our distributors and exhibitors and I’m thankful to each one of them for their unstinted support and for standing by and loving this labour of love. I am humbled and grateful to each one of them.”

The actor always believed that Parmanu, which is based on a true story, must reach out to people. “Sometimes films are made for commercial reasons, and sometimes a film is made because the story needs to be told. And Parmanu is a story that needs to be told,” said John.

The film also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani.

