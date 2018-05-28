Parmanu box office collection day 4: John Abraham film earns Rs 24.88 crore

Parmanu box office collection day 4: This John Abraham film fictionalises the nuclear tests done by Indian in Pokhran in 1998. Parmanu box office collection day 4: This John Abraham film fictionalises the nuclear tests done by Indian in Pokhran in 1998.

Parmanu had quite a decent time at the box office on Monday. It collected Rs 4.10 crore, taking its total to Rs 24.88 crore. The film stars John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani and is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions done in 1998 in Pokhran, Rajasthan. It was the second time such tests were done there, the first being in 1972. The film is based on the fictionalised version of the events leading up to the tests.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film had extensive production troubles and its release was delayed. It was previously scheduled to release last year. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest figures. “#Parmanu has a SUPER-STRONG Mon… Has 14.94% decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri]… The glowing word of mouth has helped consolidate its position… Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr, Sun 8.32 cr, Mon 4.10 cr. Total: ₹ 24.88 cr. India biz.” he said.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given the film an average review. She noted, “Telling us that the film is merely ‘inspired’ by a true event (in the opening credits), is warning enough: we know, even before the film starts, that it will bung in ‘fictional’ masala to keeps us ‘entertained’ while the plot tries to find an uneasy fit alongside ‘dry fact’. So we get a frustrated Raina, biding his time after being fired by a dishonest ‘babu’ for creating a blueprint for a successful nuclear explosion, and his resurrection by another canny career bureaucrat (Irani). We get patriotic speeches. And all surface, no depth. Only saving grace: no outright anti-Pakistan jingoism.”

The film seems to have begun the week on a strong note. It would be its weekdays’ performance that would tell whether this film will have strong legs to last for a while or it would crumble soon.

