Panipat box office collection Day 2: Arjun Kapoor starrer mints Rs 9.90 crore

Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat had a mediocre opening. This Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon starrer has collected only Rs 9.90 crore after two days. It has been left behind by a considerable margin by its rival and concurrent release, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey film, in comparison, has collected Rs 21.43 crore.

Panipat is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought in 1761 between the Marathas and the Afghans.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s figures. He wrote, “#Panipat shows an upward trend on Day 2… #Maharashtra [#Mumbai circuit especially] is performing best… Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3, especially in circuits with strong presence of multiplexes… Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr. Total: ₹ 9.90 cr. #India biz.”

Film trade analyst Girish Johar earlier told indianexpress.com, “The story of Panipat is taken from history and Ashutosh Gowariker is one of the most credible names of Indian cinema. He loves depicting big historical events. The film is made on a large scale.”

He added, “It has an ensemble cast of Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, and everyone has their respective fan following. From the trailer and songs, it looks pretty exciting.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars in her review. Shubhra wrote, “But neither the scattered, stretched plot nor the performances are impactful. Kapoor never really leaps off the screen even though he works hard both on and off the battlefield, Dutt swings his black robes and strides about, reminding you of Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, but is far from being a charismatic villain. Sanon is a bright, smiling presence but nothing about her body language suggests that she is a woman of her time. I wish Kolhapure had been given more to do than just making faces and being a jealous Peshwa wife; though Kunal Kapoor as the gravelly-voiced Shuja-ud-Daula is quite a surprise.”

