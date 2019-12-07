Panipat box office collection Day 1: Arjun Kapoor film earns Rs 4.12 crore

Panipat box office collection Day 1: Arjun Kapoor starrer earned Rs 4.12 crore on opening day. Panipat box office collection Day 1: Arjun Kapoor starrer earned Rs 4.12 crore on opening day.

Ashutosh Gowariker directorial Panipat began its journey at the box office on Friday and earned Rs 4.12 crore on opening day. Based on the Third Battle of Panipat, it stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#Panipat records low numbers on Day 1… Reports [word of mouth] are positive and its biz, hopefully, should see a turnaround on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 4.12 cr [2395 screens]. #India biz… Showcasing at multiplexes affected due to excessive run time [close to 3 hours].”

Film trade analyst Girish Johar said, “The story of Panipat is taken from history and Ashutosh Gowariker is one of the most credible names of Indian cinema. He loves depicting big historical events. The film is made on a large scale. It has an ensemble cast of Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, and everyone has their respective fan following. From the trailer and songs, it looks pretty exciting.”

He added, “Panipat might have a limited audience since it has a historical story at its centre. Also, it has a longer duration and when a film has a duration of above 3 hours, you get lesser number of screens. But it has been proven in the past that if the content of the film is good, the duration doesn’t matter. So, I will peg the film at Rs 5.5-6 crore.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars in her review. Shubhra wrote, “But neither the scattered, stretched plot nor the performances are impactful. Kapoor never really leaps off the screen even though he works hard both on and off the battlefield, Dutt swings his black robes and strides about, reminding you of Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, but is far from being a charismatic villain. Sanon is a bright, smiling presence but nothing about her body language suggests that she is a woman of her time. I wish Kolhapure had been given more to do than just making faces and being a jealous Peshwa wife; though Kunal Kapoor as the gravelly-voiced Shuja-ud-Daula is quite a surprise.”

“When you revisit history and recant it in positions palatable to current appetites, and you want it to go down smooth, you need large doses of visual flair and imagination, not sad tracts of CGI. Where is Sanjay Leela Bhansali when you need him?” she added.

