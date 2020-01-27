Panga box office collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut film earns Rs 14.91 crore

Panga box office collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut film grossed Rs 6.60 crore on Sunday. Panga box office collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut film grossed Rs 6.60 crore on Sunday.

Kangana Ranaut’s sports drama Panga is slowly gaining momentum at the ticket windows. It grossed Rs 6.60 crore on Sunday, taking its total collection to Rs 14.91 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of Panga. He tweeted, “#Panga fares below expectations, despite glowing word of mouth… Biz escalated on Day 2, but the jump was missing on Day 3 [#RepublicDay]… Needs to trend very strongly on weekdays for a firm footing… Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr. Total: ₹ 14.91 cr. #India biz.”

Panga is helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It also features Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles.

The film has evoked positive critical reception. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “Panga gives us an array of wonderful women walking the talk. Ranaut has the courage to go plain-faced, minus pancake: her sure-footedness right through the film, on and off the mat, is spot-on. Chadha, armed with a bouncy pony-tail and buoyant back-chat, is a lot of fun, as is Neena Gupta’s bracing mother.”

She added, “The two current kabaddi players, whom Jaya spends time with, in the second half, both leave a mark. And it’s nice that Jaya is made to work hard for her climactic triumph; the victory is then even sweeter.”

