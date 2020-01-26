Panga box office collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut starrer mints Rs 8.31 crore

Panga box office collection Day 2: The Kangana Ranaut starrer should pick up over the weekend. Panga box office collection Day 2: The Kangana Ranaut starrer should pick up over the weekend.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga has collected Rs 8.31 crore after two days of its box office run. The Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial is a sports drama, which also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. Tiwari has directed a screenplay penned by Nitesh Tiwari.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures on Twitter. He tweeted, “#Panga flies high on Day 2… Glowing word of mouth has come into play… Witnesses excellent growth across metros… Improves in multiplexes of Tier-2 cities… Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3 [#RepublicDay]… Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr. Total: ₹ 8.31 cr. #India biz.”

Film trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Panga is a tale of a woman coming back and fighting for her stature and rights in this society, and who better than Kangana Ranaut to take up the role. She has a huge fan following. She’s among the top stars of the country. And I am sure her fans are looking forward to the film. Everyone is, in fact. It has got the right connect.”

Kangana Ranaut’s film Panga, meanwhile, opened to good reviews on Friday.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “Panga gives us an array of wonderful women walking the talk. Ranaut has the courage to go plain-faced, minus pancake: her sure-footedness right through the film, on and off the mat, is spot-on. Chadha, armed with a bouncy pony-tail and buoyant back-chat, is a lot of fun, as is Neena Gupta’s bracing mother. The two current kabaddi players, whom Jaya spends time with, in the second half, both leave a mark. And it’s nice that Jaya is made to work hard for her climactic triumph; the victory is then even sweeter.”

