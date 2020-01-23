Panga box office collection prediction: Kangana Ranaut film to have a moderate opening

Panga box office prediction: The Kangana Ranaut starrer will clash with Street Dancer 3D. Panga box office prediction: The Kangana Ranaut starrer will clash with Street Dancer 3D.

Kangana Ranaut collaborates with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari in this week’s big release, Panga. Ever since its trailer launch, the sports drama has been making all the right noise. Also starring Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta, the film is expected to do well at multiplexes.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress.com, “Honestly, I really loved the trailer. It’s a tale of a woman coming back and fighting for her stature and rights in this society, and who better than Kangana Ranaut to take up the role. She has a huge fan following. She’s among the top stars of the country. And I am sure her fans are looking forward to the film. Everyone is, in fact. It has got the right connect.”

Panga follows the story of a retired national-level Kabaddi player (Kangana Ranaut) who is now a hands-on mother. What happens when she plans to make a comeback while balancing her personal life forms the crux of the movie. Punjabi actor-singer Jassie Gill plays Kangana’s supportive husband in the film.

Panga is releasing alongside Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D on the Republic Day weekend. After predicting that Panga will earn around Rs 5 crore on Day 1, Girish Johar added that the dance film will, however, have the upper hand. “Obviously, Panga will not be as big as Street Dancer because the latter is a hardcore commercial entertainer. Panga caters to the high-end multiplex audience and urban women folk. I believe films of this stature do depend a lot on reviews and word of mouth. With good word of mouth, Panga should gain pace. At the end of the day, the public should connect with the film.”

Talking about box office clashes and how a smaller film mostly suffers, Girish opined, “When there are multiple releases, cine-goers do get ruthless. Like Chhapaak was a decent film, but the audience couldn’t connect with it, so eventually, Tanhaji benefited. Had it been a solo release, it would have fared better. If a small film is releasing alongside a big film, then it is the downfall of the former. If you are expecting a Rs 70-80 crore from a film like Chhapaak, I think it is wrong estimation.”

He added, “Kangana’s Manikarnika also opened good, and women-led films have performed well in the past too. So if Panga is good, it will definitely work.”

