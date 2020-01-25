Panga box office collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut film earns Rs 2.70 crore

Panga box office collection Day 1: The Kangana Ranaut film released on January 24. Panga box office collection Day 1: The Kangana Ranaut film released on January 24.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga has opened well below expectations at the box office. The film could only manage to earn Rs 2.70 crore on Day 1.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of Panga on Twitter. He tweeted, “#Panga records a low total on Day 1… Gathered momentum towards evening shows at select multiplexes, but occupancy at multiplexes of Tier-2 and 3 cities remained dull… Strong word of mouth should ensure growth on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 2.70 cr. #India biz.”

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial Panga is the story of a hands-on mother and retired Kabaddi player (Kangana Ranaut), who is set to make a comeback to the game. The sports drama also stars Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Panga is a tale of a woman coming back and fighting for her stature and rights in this society, and who better than Kangana Ranaut to take up the role. She has a huge fan following. She’s among the top stars of the country. And I am sure her fans are looking forward to the film. Everyone is, in fact. It has got the right connect.”

Girish had predicted that the film will have a mediocre start of Rs 5 crore. Comparing it with this week’s other release, Street Dancer 3D, he added, “Obviously, Panga will not be as big as Street Dancer because the latter is a hardcore commercial entertainer. Panga caters to the high-end multiplex audience and urban women folk. I believe films of this stature do depend a lot on reviews and word of mouth. With good word of mouth, Panga should gain pace. At the end of the day, the public should connect with the film.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s performance in Panga has received a thumbs-up from the audience and critics alike.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “Panga gives us an array of wonderful women walking the talk. Ranaut has the courage to go plain-faced, minus pancake: her sure-footedness right through the film, on and off the mat, is spot-on. Chadha, armed with a bouncy pony-tail and buoyant back-chat, is a lot of fun, as is Neena Gupta’s bracing mother. The two current kabaddi players, whom Jaya spends time with, in the second half, both leave a mark. And it’s nice that Jaya is made to work hard for her climactic triumph ; the victory is then even sweeter.”

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd