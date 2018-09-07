Paltan box office collection prediction: JP Dutta film expected to earn Rs 1.5 crore on Day 1

Paltan box office prediction: JP Dutta film expected to earn Rs 1.5 crore on Day 1. Paltan box office prediction: JP Dutta film expected to earn Rs 1.5 crore on Day 1.

Of late, patriotic films have been connecting well with the Indian audience but trade pundits are predicting a slow start for war drama Paltan at the box office. Trade analyst Girish Johar says, “There is low traction around Paltan and the right kind of hype has not been created around it. So, it can work down the line after a positive word of mouth but for now, the film is expected to earn around Rs 1.5 crore on its opening day.”

Helmed by veteran filmmaker JP Dutta, Paltan stars Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Jackie Shroff, Gurmeet Choudhary, Monica Gill and Sonal Chauhan among others. Based on true events, the film showcases the battle fought by the Indian soldiers to safeguard Nathu La, Sikkim from China. Talking about the story of Paltan, Dutta had earlier said, “It was something which was never told and never did we ever read about the skirmish that took place in Nathula. Somebody told me about this incident and I got interested in it and then started working on it.”

Along with Paltan, it is Imtiaz Ali’s production Laila Majnu and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Gali Guleiyan which have hit theatres. And, just like Paltan, these two are also expected to have lesser footfall. It is last week’s release Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, which is expected to lead the weekend in terms of box office figures. Johar says, “Laila Majnu is a small release and Gali Guleiyan has a niche content. Both the movies are expected to make less than a crore on their opening day.”

He adds, “Stree is doing really well at the ticket counters. It has turned out to be a dark horse and people are really excited to watch the film. So, it may pose a strong compaetition to all the three Bollywood releases, Paltan, Laila Majnu and Gali Guleiyan.”

