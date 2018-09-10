Paltan box office collection Day 3: JP Dutta film gains momentum

Paltan box office collection Day 3: This film stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan and others. Paltan box office collection Day 3: This film stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan and others.

JP Dutta’s latest film Paltan has accumulated Rs 3 crore in two days of its box office run. Paltan is a war film that is meant to conclude the trilogy of similar films that began with Border in 1997. LOC Kargil is the second film in the trilogy. It came out in 2003. Paltan stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan and others.

Talking about the story of Paltan, Dutta had earlier said, “It was something which was never told and never did we ever read about the skirmish that took place in Nathu La. Somebody told me about this incident and I got interested in it and then started working on it.”

Patlan opened its account at Rs 1.25 crore. On the second day, it earned Rs 3 crore. Paltan has received mixed critical reception. The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave it 2.5 stars. She wrote, “And while Paltan is not likely to set off any storm on China’s expanding horizon, or settle the Sino-India border debate, Beijing may take delight in one thing. The Indian battalion at Nathu La has all of one person who can speak Chinese, as others struggle with the various regional accents they are ascribed. The Chinese side has several who know Hindi, including the Commissar, who keeps mourning for “Mao ki pavitra dharti”, and saying India has done “ullanghan” of “antarrashtriya seema.”

