Paltan box office collection Day 1: JP Dutta war film to depend on word-of-mouth

Paltan is the third iteration of what is being called JP Dutta’s war trilogy, after Border (1997) and LOC Kargil (2003). It is based on border skirmishes and tensions between India and China after the Indian defeat in 1962 war. Like Border and LOC Kargil, it also has an ensemble cast with names like Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan.

Trade analyst Girish Johar had this to say to indianexpress.com about the movie, “There is low traction around Paltan and the right kind of hype has not been created around it. So, it can work down the line after a positive word of mouth but for now, the film is expected to earn around Rs 1.5 crore on its opening day.”

Talking about the story of Paltan, Dutta had earlier said, “It was something which was never told and never did we ever read about the skirmish that took place in Nathu La. Somebody told me about this incident and I got interested in it and then started working on it.”

Arrayed against Paltan are three movies. One is Laila Majnu, and the second is Gali Guleiyan, and the third is Hollywood’s horror flick The Nun. Johar had further said, “Laila Majnu is a small release and Gali Guleiyan has a niche content. Both the movies are expected to make less than a crore on their opening day.”

