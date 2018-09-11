Paltan box office collection Day 4: The JP Dutta film picks up pace

Paltan box office collection Day 4: The JP Dutta directorial has finally pulled its socks Paltan box office collection Day 4: The JP Dutta directorial has finally pulled its socks

JP Dutta’s latest release Paltan is a war drama that stars Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff, Luv Sinha, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. Despite being a multistarrer, the movie has not exactly been attracting the audience to cinema halls. The film has earned Rs 5 crore till now.

The movie’s primary plot is based on the 1967 Nathu La and Cho La clashes post the Indo-China war in 1962. JP Dutta is a filmmaker who specialises in the genre of war dramas, having made films like Border, LOC Kargil and Refugee in the past, however, despite his skill sets, Paltan has failed to mint big money at the box office.

The film has received mixed reviews from the audience as well as critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer gave one-and-half stars to the film and wrote in her review, “The Chinese, who don’t even get a second pair of clothing (while the Indian Army dons and discards fur jackets per season), must settle for a giant Mao poster on the border as compensation. That should give the actors standing in for the other side some reason to wake up in the morning, given that their commander, a Commissar, is as Winnie the Pooh as they come (Is Xi Jinping listening?). And while Paltan is not likely to set off any storm on China’s expanding horizon, or settle the Sino-India border debate, Beijing may take delight in one thing. The Indian battalion at Nathu La has all of one person who can speak Chinese, as others struggle with the various regional accents they are ascribed. The Chinese side has several who know Hindi, including the Commissar, who keeps mourning for “Mao ki pavitra dharti”, and saying India has done “ullanghan of antarrashtriya seema.”

Will Paltan even enter the Rs 50 crore club at the rate it’s going? Only time will tell.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd