Paltan box office collection Day 2: Will the JP Dutta film pick up?

Paltan box office collection Day 2: This war film had a disappointing opening.

JP Dutta’s latest film Paltan has earned Rs 1.25 crore on the first day of its box office. Dutta is famous for his war films that are high on patriotism. Paltan is said to cap off his war trilogy that began with Border in 1997. LOC Kargil that came in 2003 is the second part of that trilogy. Paltan also has an ensemble cast with names like Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan.

Trade analyst Girish Johar earlier told indianexpress.com that the film’s expected to earn Rs 1.5 crore. He said, “There is low traction around Paltan and the right kind of hype has not been created around it. So, it can work down the line after a positive word of mouth but for now, the film is expected to earn around Rs 1.5 crore on its opening day.”

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave JP Dutta’s latest effort a negative review. She wrote in her 1.5 star review, “And while Paltan is not likely to set off any storm on China’s expanding horizon, or settle the Sino-India border debate, Beijing may take delight in one thing. The Indian battalion at Nathu La has all of one person who can speak Chinese, as others struggle with the various regional accents they are ascribed. The Chinese side has several who know Hindi, including the Commissar, who keeps mourning for “Mao ki pavitra dharti”, and saying India has done “ullanghan of antarrashtriya seema”.

