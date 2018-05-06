Omerta box office day 3: Rajkummar Rao starrer expected to pick up pace

Omerta box office day 3: Rajkummar Rao starrer is expected to rise at the box office. Omerta box office day 3: Rajkummar Rao starrer is expected to rise at the box office.

Rajkummar Rao starrer crime drama Omerta, which revolves around the life of terrorist Omar Saeed Shaikh, has had a slow start at the box office. The opening figures of the Hansal Mehta directorial have not been very impressive. The film, which is competing against Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan starrer 102 Not Out at the box office, has not been able to attract the audience to the cinema halls during its opening weekend.

The film, which hit the screens on May 4, has so far collected a total of Rs 1.64 crore. Film trade analyst Girish Johar predicts the weekend collection of Omerta to land up somewhere between Rs 2.25 to 2.5 crore. While Rajkummar Rao has been praised for his performance, the film has received mixed reviews from both the audience and critics.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer had given an average review to the crime drama. “It won’t ruffle any feathers, except of Hansal Mehta fans looking for another Shahid, for exploration of radicalism as a product of chance and circumstance. Working without his usual scriptwriter Apurva Asrani — the embers of that falling-out are still glowing — Mehta says he got the idea of making a film on the infamous British-Pakistani terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh from model-actor Mukul Dev. The latter is credited with ‘story’. Even if you are willing to put that aside, Omerta is a surprisingly passion-less, rote incident-by-incident telling of the story of a man who is not only part of one of the most shameful chapters in India’s terror history, but whose name is on top of the list of investigators joining the dots in major terror plots across the globe, including 9/11,” her review read.

After Aligarh and Shahid, Omerta is Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta’s third Bollywood outing together.

