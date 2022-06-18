scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Must Read

Nikamma box office collection day 1: Shilpa Shetty’s comeback film tanks with only Rs 51 lakh

Nikamma day 1 box office collection: Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia's latest release has opened to poor reviews from critics as well as the audience.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 18, 2022 6:50:19 pm
nikamma, shilpa shettyShilpa Shetty plays Avni in Nikamma.

Nikamma, a remake of Nani’s Telugu film MCA (Middle Class Abbayi), has had a disastrous opening at the box office on its first day of release. The film, which marked Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s comeback to the silver screen, has collected only Rs 51 lakh at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Nikamma is below par on Day 1, but the biz got a push, post evening, at mass centres, while metros remained weak… Day 2 and 3 are crucial, needs to salvage the situation… Fri ₹ 51 lacs. #India biz.”

Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, also failed to fetch good reviews. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film only half a star in her review and wrote, “Shilpa Shetty’s comeback makes you worry about Bollywood’s future.” She said the film would have been “roundly rejected even in the 80s.”

ALSO READ |Abhimanyu Dassani says he has ‘disadvantages of being an insider’: ‘It’s narcissistic that I have to prove myself to someone’

“There’s not one thing in this film that we haven’t seen a zillion times before. Unless you think Ms Shetty trying to be badass counts. Or maybe that’s what the filmmakers think. Abhimanyu Dasani does a fair job of playing yet another version of Salman Khan, who was a similar brattish hero in his mother’s 1989 debut, ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. The only thing missing is a shirtless scene,” a part of the review read.

Nikamma is the latest addition to an increasing list of Bollywood films that have failed to perform at the box office this year. Before Nikamma, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, John Abraham’s Attack, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek, Akshay Kumar’s magnum opus Prithviraj and Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad, among others, also failed to perform. Commenting on Jersey’s failure, Shahid Kapoor had earlier said that the filmmakers and actors need to understand the pulse of the audience. “We need to understand how the audience feels. There’s a lot for all of us to learn right now,” he told PTI.

Best of Express Premium
BJP looks to topple Azam Khan in his citadel but has its work cut outPremium
BJP looks to topple Azam Khan in his citadel but has its work cut out
Why experts say India does not need a population policyPremium
Why experts say India does not need a population policy
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewherePremium
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewhere
Agnipath scheme: Why age relaxation can also become a problemPremium
Agnipath scheme: Why age relaxation can also become a problem
More Premium Stories >>

However, it is too early to predict Nikamma’s future as the film might pick up in the coming days, but that would depend on the word-of-mouth. While Nikamma failed miserably, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still going strong at the box office. Director Anees Bazmee’s film is in its fifth week but that has not affected its box office run. The film, which released on May 20, made Rs 1.15 crore on Friday, taking its total collection to Rs 177.29 crore.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

khatron ke khiladi 12
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants are loving the South African adventure with Rohit Shetty
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 18: Latest News
Advertisement