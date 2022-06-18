Nikamma box office collection day 1: Shilpa Shetty’s comeback film tanks with only Rs 51 lakh

Nikamma, a remake of Nani’s Telugu film MCA (Middle Class Abbayi), has had a disastrous opening at the box office on its first day of release. The film, which marked Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s comeback to the silver screen, has collected only Rs 51 lakh at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Nikamma is below par on Day 1, but the biz got a push, post evening, at mass centres, while metros remained weak… Day 2 and 3 are crucial, needs to salvage the situation… Fri ₹ 51 lacs. #India biz.”

Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, also failed to fetch good reviews. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film only half a star in her review and wrote, “Shilpa Shetty’s comeback makes you worry about Bollywood’s future.” She said the film would have been “roundly rejected even in the 80s.”

“There’s not one thing in this film that we haven’t seen a zillion times before. Unless you think Ms Shetty trying to be badass counts. Or maybe that’s what the filmmakers think. Abhimanyu Dasani does a fair job of playing yet another version of Salman Khan, who was a similar brattish hero in his mother’s 1989 debut, ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. The only thing missing is a shirtless scene,” a part of the review read.

Nikamma is the latest addition to an increasing list of Bollywood films that have failed to perform at the box office this year. Before Nikamma, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, John Abraham’s Attack, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek, Akshay Kumar’s magnum opus Prithviraj and Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad, among others, also failed to perform. Commenting on Jersey’s failure, Shahid Kapoor had earlier said that the filmmakers and actors need to understand the pulse of the audience. “We need to understand how the audience feels. There’s a lot for all of us to learn right now,” he told PTI.

However, it is too early to predict Nikamma’s future as the film might pick up in the coming days, but that would depend on the word-of-mouth. While Nikamma failed miserably, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still going strong at the box office. Director Anees Bazmee’s film is in its fifth week but that has not affected its box office run. The film, which released on May 20, made Rs 1.15 crore on Friday, taking its total collection to Rs 177.29 crore.