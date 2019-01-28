Thackeray box office collection Day 3: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer stands strong against Manikarnika

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray was released simultaneously, on January 25, in both Marathi and Hindi. It had a huge clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika, yet it is standing strong at the box office.

Helmed by Abhijit Panse, the film is performing exceptionally well in Marathi than Hindi.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures of Thackeray. He wrote, “#Thackeray biz jumps on Day 2… Gets the benefit of #RepublicDay holiday… While #Maharashtra continues to lead, the remaining circuits show an upward trend on Day 2… #Marathi version is excellent… Fri 6 cr, Sat 10 cr. Total: ₹ 16 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi.”

The film earned Rs 6 crore on Day 1, largely surpassing the expectation. Its total collection now stands at Rs 16 crore.

However, Kangana’s Manikarnika has managed to rake in the moolah, with an overall higher collection of Rs 26.85 crore.

Despite the stiff competition at the box office and huge pressure on the film to fare well, Nawazuddin’s performance is getting wide appreciation from celebrities, film critics and audience at large.

In one of his tweets, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar called the film “bold and powerful” and termed Nawazuddin “one of our finest actors.” He wrote on Twitter, “Film Thackeray portrays how an Artist becomes a powerful political leader. The film is bold and powerful. @Nawazuddin_S one of our finest actors roars like a tiger.. Congratulations to @rautsanjay61 and @RKpanday1977.”