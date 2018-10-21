Namaste England box office collection Day 3: Arjun Kapoor’s film is lagging behind

Namaste England box office collection Day 3: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra film has not lured audiences.

Namaste England is not doing well at the box office. It has earned Rs 3.9 crore after two days, according to Bollywood Hungama. Despite the star pairing of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor that was lapped up eagerly by the audiences in Ishaqzaade, Namaste England has failed to spread its magic. It is a sequel to 2007 film Namastey London that starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Vipul Amrutlal Shah returns to direct Namaste England.

One reason behind the film’s poor performance may be poor reviews. The film has been summarily dismissed by critics. The Indian Express Shubhra Gupta ended her review with, “But Namaste England is not that film. It is just plain awful, in which the ‘desis’ who live in the UK are poor misguided souls, and the real ‘desis’, especially those from good ‘ol Punjab, will rescue the world. One is a man-about-town (Seal) who wants a pind-ki-kudi as pretend-biwi to make his old-fashioned grandpa happy; the other is a hottie who falls for the bluff, good-guy Param, and I will spare you the asinine things they have to say and do.”

The word-of-mouth is not good either. Namaste England has competition in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho. That film is doing much better than Namaste England and has also received much better reviews and audience appreciation.

