Namaste England box office collection Day 2: Arjun Kapoor film opens on a disappointing note

Namaste England box office collection Day 2: Arjun Kapoor film did not perform up to the mark.

Namaste England had a disappointing first day. It opened at only Rs 1.90 crore as per Bollywood Hungama. Namaste England, which stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, is a sequel to 2007 film Namastey London, which had Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

The film is expected to play second fiddle to its sole competitor Badhaai Ho, a comedy starring Anshumann Khurrana. Trade analyst Girish Johar earlier told indianexpress.com, “It is Arjun Kapoor’s star power that will lure the audience in the movie. Also, Vipul Shah is a great director. It might be a sequel to Namastey London but it has a contemporary touch to it with Parineeti Chopra and Arjun in the lead.” He predicted a collection of Rs 5-6 crore for the film on Friday.”

Namaste England received mostly negative reviews. The audience response as well has been tepid so far despite the Arjun-Parineeti pairing that was praised the last time they shared screen together — Ishaqzaade in 2012.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta too came down hard on the film. A part of her review read, “Namaste England is just a plain bad film, in which the ‘desis’ who live in the UK are poor misguided souls, and the real ‘desis’, especially those from good ‘ol Punjab, will rescue the world.”

