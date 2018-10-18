Namaste England box office prediction: Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer to earn Rs 5-6 crore on Day 1

Namaste England box office prediction: The film will have to face competition from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are returning to the silver screen together after a gap of six years. The duo was lauded for their onscreen chemistry in 2012 film Ishaqzaade. Now they will once again paint the screen red with love in this week’s release Namastey England. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is a sequel of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Namastey London. While the story of the two films is completely different, comparisons between the two are bound to happen. And, these comparisons might create trouble for the romantic drama at the ticket counters.

We asked trade analyst Girish Johar about the box office prediction of Namaste England on the day of its release. He said, “It is Arjun Kapoor’s star power that will lure the audience in the movie. Also, Vipul Shah is a great director. It might be a sequel to Namastey London but it has a contemporary touch to it with Parineeti Chopra and Arjun in the lead.” He predicted a collection of Rs 5-6 crore for the film on Friday.

The makers of Namaste England have made sure to create enough buzz around it. From releasing two trailers and five video songs to Parineeti and Arjun travelling to cities, everything has been done to promote it. But Girish Johar thinks the music of the movie doesn’t have a universal appeal to it and hence it has failed to attract the cine-goers to the film. “Rom-coms thrive on songs and the songs of Namaste England, barring a one or two, do not have a universal appeal to them. In fact, Namastey London had great music and it is still popular among the masses,” said Johar.

Namaste England will have to face competition from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho which also releases today. Going by the word of trade analysts, Badhaai Ho has higher chances of overpowering Namaste England at the ticket windows.

