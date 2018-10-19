Namaste England box office collection Day 1: Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra film needs good word-of-mouth

Namaste England box office collection Day 1: Arjun Kapoor film has not received flattering reviews.

Namaste England sees Arjun Kapoor and Parineet Chopra pairing up for the first time since Ishaqzaade in 2012. It is the sequel to the 2007 film Namastey London that starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Vipul Amrutlal Shah returns to direct the sequel.

Trade journalist Girish Johar told indianexpress.com, “It is Arjun Kapoor’s star power that will lure the audience in the movie. Also, Vipul Shah is a great director. It might be a sequel to Namastey London but it has a contemporary touch to it with Parineeti Chopra and Arjun in the lead.” He predicted a collection of Rs 5-6 crore for the film on Friday.

But Johar does not think the music of the film has been successful in luring the moviegoers to the theaters. He added, “Rom-coms thrive on songs and the songs of Namaste England, barring a one or two, do not have a universal appeal to them. In fact, Namastey London had great music and it is still popular among the masses.”

Namaste England has not received flattering reviews, which might affect its box office performance. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta too gave a scathing review in which she wrote, “Namaste England is just a plain bad film, in which the ‘desis’ who live in the UK are poor misguided souls, and the real ‘desis’, especially those from good ‘ol Punjab, will rescue the world.”

While reviews aren’t good, the film can still earn a profit on the basis of good word-of-mouth promotion, if it appeals to the audiences.

