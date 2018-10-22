Namaste England box office collection Day 4: Arjun Kapoor’s film sinks

Namaste England box office collection Day 4: Arjun Kapoor’s film is not doing well at the box office.

Namaste England has been a failure so far. The Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra film was completely unsuccessful in capitalising on the extended weekend. It has earned only Rs 5.25 crore till now, according to Bollywood Hungama. In comparison, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho, which is not exactly chock-full of stars, is earning loads of money thanks to superior reviews and audience response. It has earned Rs 31.46 crore until now.

Namaste England received poor critical reception. The word-of-mouth was also poor and this is why the film is not getting the desired traction.

The Indian Express Shubhra Gupta ended her review with, “But Namaste England is not that film. It is just plain awful, in which the ‘desis’ who live in the UK are poor misguided souls, and the real ‘desis’, especially those from good ‘ol Punjab, will rescue the world. One is a man-about-town (Seal) who wants a pind-ki-kudi as pretend-biwi to make his old-fashioned grandpa happy; the other is a hottie who falls for the bluff, good-guy Param, and I will spare you the asinine things they have to say and do.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd