Mumbai Saga box office collection Day 6: John Abraham film hit by Covid-19 surge, collects Rs 13.43 crore

Sanjay Gupta’s action drama, Mumbai Saga, headed by John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, has failed to bring in the audience to the theatres during the weekdays given the surge in the COVID-19 cases. While the film managed to bring in the bucks over the weekend, earning Rs 2.40 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.52 crore on Sunday, it started seeing a decrease as the new week began.It dipped even further on Thursday with a collection of just Rs 80 lakh, taking the total earnings of the film to Rs 13.43 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh feels the film ‘underperformed’ despite a ‘positive word of mouth’. He tweeted, “#MumbaiSaga underperforms, despite positive word of mouth… The #Hindi markets – #Maharashtra specifically – are affected due to #Covid19 pandemic… Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr, Mon 1.49 cr, Tue 1.47 cr, Wed 90 lacs, Thu 83 lacs. Total: ₹ 13.43 cr. #India biz.”

The film industry is once again suffering due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country. People are yet again doubtful about watching a movie in cinema halls. The makers of Rana Daggubati’s Haathi Mere Saathi and Rani Mukerji-Saif Ali Khan’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 have postponed the release of their films.

Film trade analyst and producer, Girish Johar opines, “COVID-19 cases are rising, with cases rising the scare among the audience is increasing too and the protocol of 50% occupancy is still there. In such a scenario, getting entertained and buying a ticket to watch a film is the last thing on any person’s mind. Some states are imposing lockdown post 7 pm which means you are losing the business of the evening shows. It is not a good situation for the industry.”

Mumbai Saga released in the theatres on March 19. Apart from Abraham and Hashmi, the film also stars Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover.