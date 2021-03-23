Mumbai Saga box office collection Day 4: John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi film dips on Monday, earns Rs 10.23 cr

After a mighty rise on Sunday, John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi’s Mumbai Saga’s box office collection saw a decline on day four of its release. The action drama on Monday collected Rs 1.49 crore, less than half of its earnings from the previous day, which was Rs 3.52 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, sharing that the film has collected a total of Rs 10.23 crore as of now. He shared, “#MumbaiSaga stays steady on Day 4 [Mon]… Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri]: 47.16%… Needs to maintain the momentum from Tue-Thu… Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr, Mon 1.49 cr. Total: ₹ 10.23 cr. #India biz.”

It’s been almost a year since cinegoers enjoyed a full-on entertainer on the 70mm screen, and given Mumbai Saga’s mass appeal and John Abraham’s fan base, it was touted to be a crowd puller. The actors while promoting the film had stressed the importance of experiencing the big-scale action of the film in theatres. They were also spotted selling tickets at a box office in a theatre in Mumbai, to encourage the audience to watch the film in cinema halls.

The low number at the box office could be an indication that people are still wary of visiting cinema halls at the moment. While the growing Covid-19 cases could be a reason, many have started enjoying film watching experience at the comfort of their homes. Even when people in big cities are still reluctant to hit cinema halls, a recent video from a Malegaon theatre where Mumbai Saga is playing has shocked the internet. A group of people are seen going berserk while trying to enter the premise by force, as a huge crowd is seen cheering them.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Mumbai Saga also stars Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover among more.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta was not impressed by the film, giving it 1.5 stars. She wrote in her review, “In Gupta’s better films, the bad guys used to be more interesting, the action used to be classy, and there’s been no one better than him to organise that classic money shot — a row of sharp guys in black, walking slo mo towards us. I can watch Kaante again just for that one scene.”