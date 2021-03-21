scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 21, 2021
Sunday reads

Mumbai Saga box office collection Day 2: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi film earns Rs 5.22 crore

Mumbai Saga box office collection Day 2: John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's action crime film Mumbai Saga has earned Rs 2.40 crore on second day of release.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 21, 2021 1:04:48 pm
Mumbai Saga box office, mumbai saga collection Day 2Mumbai Saga box office collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham film is not doing well. (Photo: T-Series/YouTube)

The box office fortunes of action crime film Mumbai Saga went down on Saturday instead of up, as was expected. It collected Rs 2.40 crore, which is a downwards trajectory from its Friday opening collection, Rs 2.82 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the film’s box office figures. He wrote, “#MumbaiSaga Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr. Total: ₹ 5.22 cr. #India biz.”

The low collections may indicate that even after the restrictions have been lifted and COVID-19 vaccines available (though not readily), not many film aficionados are willing to go to theatres just yet. The cases are rising in several big cities like Mumbai and Delhi and several other regions, and this might be the reason behind the reluctance.

Mumbai Saga does not look like it will be the movie that revives the theatrical business. A Sanjay Gupta directorial, it is written by Gupta and Vaibhav Vishal. The makers will be hoping for a huge jump on Sunday, if they are to recover the production costs.

Also Read |Mumbai Saga review: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi film is a jaded re-retread of familiar ground

Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover also feature in the cast.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta was not impressed by the film, giving it 1.5 stars. She wrote in her review, “In Gupta’s better films, the bad guys used to be more interesting, the action used to be classy, and there’s been no one better than him to organise that classic money shot — a row of sharp guys in black, walking slo mo towards us. I can watch Kaante again just for that one scene.”

