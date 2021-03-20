scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 20, 2021
Mumbai Saga box office collection Day 1: John-Emraan starrer earns Rs 2.82 crore

The John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi gangster drama Mumbai Saga has earned Rs 2.82 crore on its opening day.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
March 20, 2021 1:59:12 pm
Mumbai Saga stars John Abraham and Emraan HashmiMumbai Saga stars John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. (Photo: John Abraham/Instagram)

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi are pulling all their strength to bring audiences back to the cinema halls with their latest release Mumbai Saga. On its opening day, the crime action thriller earned Rs 2.83 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, “#MumbaiSaga has a low Day 1, despite face-value + positive word of mouth… Biz affected by #Covid pandemic… More so in #Maharashtra, where the film was expected to perform best… Should witness an escalation in biz on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 2.82 cr. #India biz.”

Also Read |Mumbai Saga: John Abraham sells tickets, Emraan Hashmi enjoys ‘seetis and taalis in theatres’, watch videos

It’s been almost a year since cinegoers enjoyed a full-on entertainer on the 70mm screen, and given Mumbai Saga’s mass appeal and John Abraham’s fan base, it was touted to be a crowd puller. Both, John and Emraan have stressed the importance of experiencing the big-scale action of the film in theatres. The two were also spotted selling tickets at a box office in a theatre in Mumbai, to encourage the audience to watch the film in cinema halls. The film is expected to do better now that the weekend has set in.

Also read |Mumbai Saga review: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi film is a jaded re-retread of familiar ground

Mumbai Saga brought together Emraan and John on the screen for the first time. While Emraan plays a no-nonsense cop in the film, John plays a dreaded gangster.

Apart from John and Emraan, the film also stars Gulshan Grover, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rohit Roy and others in key roles.

