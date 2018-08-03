Mulk box office collection prediction: Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu’s film to mint Rs 2 crore on Day 1

Mulk box office collection: Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu’s performance in the movie will have an impact on the box office figures. Mulk box office collection: Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu’s performance in the movie will have an impact on the box office figures.

Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk has finally hit the theatres. The movie that raises some important questions pertaining to religion and patriotism has been marred by controversies ever since the release of its trailer. But the cast of the movie, Rishi and Taapsee and director Anubhav Sinha have maintained that their film does not provide any solution to the problems and is just a cinematic take on them.

Releasing along with Irrfan Khan starrer Karwaan and Anil Kapoor’s Fanney Khan, the buzz around the movie might not be that strong, but word of mouth will definitely impact its performance at the ticket windows. Trade analyst Girish Johar said, “If I have to place my money, I will place it on Mulk. Whatever they are trying to convey is a strong message and it is a strong content film backed by deadly performances by Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Ashutosh Rana. In my opinion, the film might earn Rs 2 crore on its first day.”

Discussing the impact of as many as three releases on the same day, he said, “Definitely the audience will get divided. At a level, the films will suffer because of this box office clash. Also, all of them cater to the same thinking audience, so now they’ll have to depend on the critics’ review since there are many people who book their movie tickets after reading the review by their favourite critic.”

Apart from Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor, Mulk also stars Ashutosh Rana, Prateik Babbar, Manoj Pahwa and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. Shot in Lucknow and Benares, the film has been bankrolled by Anubhav Sinha and Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment.

Talking about his film to PTI, Anubhav Sinha said, “The film has a good intent, it is not a political film in anyway. It is a very social film, about everyone. I knew I wasn’t going to take a political side, I wanted to take a human side which can’t be wrong or controversial.”

