Mulk box office collection Day 4: Rishi Kapoor film doing fairly well

Mulk box office collection Day 4: Rishi Kapoor film has divided the audiences. Mulk box office collection Day 4: Rishi Kapoor film has divided the audiences.

Anubhav Sinha directorial Mulk has done a decent job in its opening weekend. It has earned Rs 8.16 crore so far. Starring Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana, Mulk is a film that created controversy the day it was announced. In a movie landscape full of fluffy romances, Mulk dares to take a stand against the rising tide of Islamophobia and religion-driven hatred. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out the figures on Monday. He said, “#Mulk witnesses ample growth on Sat and Sun… Weekdays are crucial… Fri 1.68 cr, Sat 2.81 cr, Sun 3.67 cr. Total: ₹ 8.16 cr. India biz.”

Critics have mostly appreciated Mulk for its balanced narrative as well as the performances, particularly by Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu. The audiences have been more divided, though the film is getting good word-of-mouth promotion. That promotion may get the film through the week.

Shubhra Gupta, The Indian Express film critic, wrote, “It has a solid cast, and each plays their part. Kapoor is stolid but effective. Pannu starts out tentative but grows into her part as she goes along, and has a terrific climactic turn. It’s good to see Babbar back on screen. Neena Gupta is just so good, and on a roll these days. Ashutosh Rana, all wiggly brows and smirk and flourish, chews up the scenery as a bigoted public prosecutor, and Kumud Mishra’s finger-wagging but fair judge does his job well. Rajat Kapoor’s cop, conflicted about his identity and pressured to prove his loyalty, is an interesting addition. But the one actor who really makes a meal of his role, that of the unlettered, worn Bilal Mohammad, Murad’s younger brother, who has no trade nor money, and who is too proud for handouts, is Manoj Pahwa. He will haunt me.”

#Mulk witnesses ample growth on Sat and Sun… Weekdays are crucial… Fri 1.68 cr, Sat 2.81 cr, Sun 3.67 cr. Total: ₹ 8.16 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 6, 2018

Mulk has to survive this week if it wants to earn profit. It is not so much a commercial film with masala, dance routines and fight scenes, still has a large audience since the issues it handles touch upon most of us.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd