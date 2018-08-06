Mulk box office collection Day 3: Good word-of-mouth benefits Rishi Kapoor film

Mulk box office collection Day 3: Rishi Kapoor film has earned Rs 4 crore. Mulk box office collection Day 3: Rishi Kapoor film has earned Rs 4 crore.

Mulk, an Anubhav Sinha directorial, has earned Rs 4 crore after two days of its theatrical run. Starring Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in important roles, Mulk is about a Muslim family that is fighting to save its dignity and honour in a heavily polarised society after one of its members turns out to be a terrorist.

Since the film deals with sensitive societal and political issues, ever since it was announced, it has been a topic of controversy and social media debates. It is set in a tinderbox Varanasi and also explores communal hatred. Mulk has received positive reviews for the most part.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave 3.5-stars to Mulk in her review. She said, “It has a solid cast, and each plays their part. Kapoor is stolid but effective. Pannu starts out tentative but grows into her part as she goes along, and has a terrific climactic turn. It’s good to see Babbar back on screen. Neena Gupta is just so good, and on a roll these days. Ashutosh Rana, all wiggly brows and smirk and flourish, chews up the scenery as a bigoted public prosecutor, and Kumud Mishra’s finger-wagging but fair judge does his job well. Rajat Kapoor’s cop, conflicted about his identity and pressured to prove his loyalty, is an interesting addition. But the one actor who really makes a meal of his role, that of the unlettered, worn Bilal Mohammad, Murad’s younger brother, who has no trade nor money, and who is too proud for handouts, is Manoj Pahwa. He will haunt me.”

Also Read: Mulk box office collection Day 2: Rishi Kapoor film earns Rs 4 crore

Since this is not a particularly good week for Bollywood movies, the performance of Mulk so far is just fine. Due to good word-of-mouth and critical reviews, it should earn more dough on Sunday and maintain consistency on the subsequent weekdays.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd