Mulk box office collection Day 1: This Taapsee Pannu film’s success depends on word-of-mouth

Mulk box office collection day 1: Taapsee Pannu film's fate depends on its content.

Mulk is one of the three Bollywood releases this week. It stars Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in important roles. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Mulk touches upon topics that are quite sensitive in the current milieu – patriotism, Muslim identity and terrorism. The film is about a family that is trying to reclaim its lost honour.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress.com, “If I have to place my money, I will place it on Mulk. Whatever they are trying to convey is a strong message and it is a strong content film backed by deadly performances by Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Ashutosh Rana. In my opinion, the film might earn Rs 2 crore on its first day.”

With films like Mulk, it is all about the content. If the content is good, the word spreads wide. If it isn’t, the film sinks. The film does have considerable star power, but it means little if it is not a masala film, which Mulk isn’t.

Taapsee earlier spoke to IANS about the film’s criticism.

“I feel it’s better we have an open mindset to see what exactly we are trying to say. In Mulk, we have not criticised any community, and neither have we said any community is good or bad. We have just shown the true picture and left it to the audience to make the choice,” she said.

Girish Johar also talked about the effect of three almost equally poised films releasing together. “Definitely the audience will get divided. At a level, the films will suffer because of this box office clash. Also, all of them cater to the same thinking audience, so now they’ll have to depend on the critics’ review since there are many people who book their movie tickets after reading the review by their favourite critic,” he said.

