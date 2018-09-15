Mitron box office collection Day 1: The journey ahead is difficult for this Jackky Bhagnani film

Mitron box office collection day 1: This Jackky Bhagnani film has a challenging future ahead. Mitron box office collection day 1: This Jackky Bhagnani film has a challenging future ahead.

Mitron is the proverbial underdog this week, releasing in the shadow of Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, which has names like Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal in its cast. Mitron is directed by Nitin Kakkar and stars Jackky Bhagnani and TV actor Kritika Kamra who is debuting in Bollywood with this film.

Talking about her role in Mitron, Kritika Kamra had shared, “It is a very relatable character. Also, I could connect to Avni and her relationships. So that way it was fun. But the challenge was to be completely real all the time. Our director Nitin Kakkar’s signature style is to have a very realistic approach to everything. So, we did not have sets or elaborate costumes. He doesn’t take anything otherwise. You need to be honest and real throughout. It was a learning and enriching experience.”

Holdovers from previous weeks like The Nun and Stree are still performing well at the box office, so the journey ahead might be difficult for this film. Mitron is set in Ahmedabad and is based on friendship, relationship and millennials. The film does have appeal, especially among the youth and urban audiences.

Previously, Jackky Bhagnani had spoken about the film in a chat with indianexpress.com. He said, “There’s lots of emotions. I am anxious and very nervous. But it’s the good type of nervousness. We have seen the film and I am eager to now know the audience’s reaction. From the time the trailer was released, I have been soaking in all the compliments and positivity. I don’t want to be over excited for now.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd