Mitron box office collection Day 2: Will the Jackky Bhagnani film deliver on its promise?

Mitron had a sluggish start at the box office. It could earn only Rs 50 lakh on its opening day, according to Bollywood Hungama. Directed by Nittin Kakkar, the movie stars Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra. Mitron released with Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, which stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal and that may have affected Mitron’s business.

Films from previous weeks are still going strong and this might create more difficulties for Mitron. It will have to raise its game to survive. For the weekend, at least, its collections should see some improvement. Mitron is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Pelli Choopulu. It is set in Ahmedabad and is based on friendship, relationship and millennials.

Talking about her role in Mitron, Kritika Kamra had previously shared, “It is a very relatable character. Also, I could connect to Avni and her relationships. So that way it was fun. But the challenge was to be completely real all the time. Our director Nitin Kakkar’s signature style is to have a very realistic approach to everything. So, we did not have sets or elaborate costumes. He doesn’t take anything otherwise. You need to be honest and real throughout. It was a learning and enriching experience.”

Jackky Bhagnani had also spoken about the film in a chat with indianexpress.com. He said, “There’s lots of emotions. I am anxious and very nervous. But it’s the good type of nervousness. We have seen the film and I am eager to now know the audience’s reaction. From the time the trailer was released, I have been soaking in all the compliments and positivity. I don’t want to be over excited for now.”

