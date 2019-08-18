Mission Mangal box office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar film continues to fly high

Mission Mangal remained strong on the second day of its theatrical run. The Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer had opened with Rs 29.16 crore. The second day brought the makers Rs 17.28 crore. The total collection stands at Rs 46.44 crore. The film is now tracking for a huge opening weekend.

The film is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission called Mangalyaan by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched in 2014. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, HG Dattatreya, Vikram Gokhale and Sonakshi Sinha also star in Mission Mangal.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the film’s numbers on his Twitter account. He wrote, “#MissionMangal is unstoppable on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]… Multiplexes are terrific, driving its biz… Day 3 and 4 will be massive again… Eyes ₹ 85 cr+ total in *extended* weekend… Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr. Total: ₹ 46.44 cr. India biz.”

Akshay Kumar spoke in a media interaction after the huge opening of the film and said, “I am glad this has worked and a new genre has opened up for the film industry. Hollywood makes fourteen to fifteen films on science, but this is our first. Just last night I was pitched a science fiction. I knew this has worked and now several films will be made.”

Mission Mangal has received positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 2.5 stars in her review. She wrote, “The human interactions are the best part of the film. The downer comes from the science bits, clearly crafted for dummies. And it doesn’t help that the computer-graphics look tacky: after years of watching stunning space visuals in Hollywood films, the scenes here are clearly sub-par. But the clunkiness sort of fits too: our early space agers, Vikram Sarabhai and Abdul Kalam carried their instruments on the back of bullock-carts. Too much polish may have been out of place, especially when you have a top-flight scientist conjure up the winning idea of using less fuel for the Mangal yaan by watching ‘pooris’ fluffing up even when the gas is switched off.”

“The poor-frying tactic does leave a smile on the face. And you do feel a swell of pride as the ‘yaan’ comes into view and settles successfully in orbit. Despite the over-arching presence of the latter-day Mr India, ‘sab mangal hai’,” she added.