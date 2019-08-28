Mission Mangal box office collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar film still reigns supreme

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal continues to be a box office powerhouse. So far it has minted Rs 168.48 crore. The film released on Independence Day and has been consistently earning good money, outclassing its rival John Abraham’s Batla House by a huge margin.

Advertising

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#MissionMangal [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 3.87 cr. Total: ₹ 168.48 cr. India biz.”

Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, HG Dattatreya, Vikram Gokhale and Sonakshi Sinha play supporting roles in this Jagan Shakti directorial.

Mission Mangal had received mostly positive reviews.

Advertising

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 2.5 stars in her review and wrote, “The human interactions are the best part of the film. The downer comes from the science bits, clearly crafted for dummies. And it doesn’t help that the computer-graphics look tacky: after years of watching stunning space visuals in Hollywood films, the scenes here are clearly sub-par. But the clunkiness sort of fits too: our early space agers, Vikram Sarabhai and Abdul Kalam carried their instruments on the back of bullock-carts. Too much polish may have been out of place, especially when you have a top-flight scientist conjure up the winning idea of using less fuel for the Mangal yaan by watching ‘pooris’ fluffing up even when the gas is switched off.”

“The poori-frying tactic does leave a smile on the face. And you do feel a swell of pride as the ‘yaan’ comes into view and settles successfully in orbit. Despite the over-arching presence of the latter-day Mr India, ‘sab mangal hai’,” she added.