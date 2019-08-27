Mission Mangal box office collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar starrer is on a roll

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal is raking in the moolah, and how. The film, which has been collecting big bucks since day one of its release, has minted an impressive Rs 164.61 crore till now.

Advertising

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#MissionMangal is displaying strong legs at the BO… Continues to surprise with solid trending on [second] Sat and Sun… No action / commercial trappings, yet the numbers are truly outstanding… [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr. Total: ₹ 164.61 cr. India biz.”

Also starring Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi among others, Mission Mangal has received critical as well as commercial success.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 2.5 stars and wrote, “The human interactions are the best part of the film. The downer comes from the science bits, clearly crafted for dummies. And it doesn’t help that the computer-graphics look tacky: after years of watching stunning space visuals in Hollywood films, the scenes here are clearly sub-par. But the clunkiness sort of fits too: our early space agers, Vikram Sarabhai and Abdul Kalam carried their instruments on the back of bullock-carts. Too much polish may have been out of place, especially when you have a top-flight scientist conjure up the winning idea of using less fuel for the Mangal yaan by watching ‘pooris’ fluffing up even when the gas is switched off.”

“The poori-frying tactic does leave a smile on the face. And you do feel a swell of pride as the ‘yaan’ comes into view and settles successfully in orbit. Despite the over-arching presence of the latter-day Mr India, ‘sab mangal hai’,” she added.