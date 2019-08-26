Mission Mangal box office collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar film sets cash registers ringing

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal is on the verge of surpassing the Rs 150 crore mark. After 10 days of its box office run, this Jagan Shakti directorial has collected Rs 149.31 crore. It earned Rs 13.32 crore on Saturday.

Advertising

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#MissionMangal continues its dream run… Numbers zoom upwards on [second] Sat, with #Janmashtami festivities giving its biz that extra push… Will emerge fourth highest grossing film of 2019 today [Sun]… [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr. Total: ₹ 149.31 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “Top 10… Highest grossing #Hindi films… 2019 releases…

1. #KabirSingh

2. #Uri

3. #Bharat

4. #MissionMangal

5. #Kesari

6. #TotalDhamaal

7. #Super30

8. #GullyBoy

9. #DeDePyaarDe

10. #Manikarnika

India biz.”

Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, HG Dattatreya, Vikram Gokhale and Sonakshi Sinha play pivotal roles in Mission Mangal.

Advertising

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars in her review. Shubhra wrote, “The human interactions are the best part of the film. The downer is the science bits, clearly crafted for dummies. And it doesn’t help that the computer-graphics feel a tad tacky: after years of watching stunning space visuals in Hollywood films, the scenes here seem sub-par. But the clunkiness sort of fits too: our early space agers, Vikram Sarabhai and Abdul Kalam carried their instruments on the back of bullock-carts.”

She added, “Too much polish would maybe have been out of place, especially when you have a top-flight scientist conjure up the winning idea of using less fuel for the Mangal yaan by watching ‘pooris’ fluffing up even when the gas is switched off.”