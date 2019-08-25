Mission Mangal box office collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar starrer continues to soar

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal has earned Rs 135.99 crore so far. Its collections jumped thanks to the Janmashtami holiday. The film earned Rs 7.83 crore on Friday. It is expected to only grow over the weekend before tapering off in the weekdays.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#MissionMangal witnesses growth on [second] Fri… Got a boost due to #Janmashtami festivities… Will hit ₹ 150 cr + cross *lifetime biz* of #Kesari *this weekend* [Akshay Kumar’s second highest grossing film]… [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr. Total: ₹ 135.99 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, Adarsh wrote, “Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing films… 1. #2Point0 [#Hindi] 2. #Kesari 3. #MissionMangal ⭐️ #MissionMangal will stake claim on No 2 position *this weekend*… Will #MissionMangal dethrone #2Point0 [#Hindi] from No 1 spot, only time will tell. India biz.”

Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, HG Dattatreya, Vikram Gokhale and Sonakshi Sinha play supporting roles in this Jagan Shakti directorial. The film fictionalises the events surrounding India’s Mars Orbiter Mission launched in 2013.

Mission Mangal has received positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars in her review. She wrote, “The human interactions are the best part of the film. The downer is the science bits, clearly crafted for dummies. And it doesn’t help that the computer-graphics feel a tad tacky: after years of watching stunning space visuals in Hollywood films, the scenes here seem sub-par. But the clunkiness sort of fits too: our early space agers, Vikram Sarabhai and Abdul Kalam carried their instruments on the back of bullock-carts.”

She added, “Too much polish would maybe have been out of place, especially when you have a top-flight scientist conjure up the winning idea of using less fuel for the Mangal yaan by watching ‘pooris’ fluffing up even when the gas is switched off.”