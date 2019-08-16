Mission Mangal box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar film off to a good start

Akshay Kumar is expected to dominate the box office with Mission Mangal, a film that celebrates Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) successful launch of Mars Orbiter Mission in 2013.

The curiosity to know about Mangalyaan, the team behind it and of course, the ensemble cast headlined by Kumar has made audiences flock to theaters on the 73rd Independence Day.

With an extended weekend, Mission Mangal is expected to have a good opening weekend.

As per trade analyst Girish Johar, Mission Mangal’s opening day box office collection will be around Rs 23-25 crore. In fact, he said we can expect the film to become one of the top openers for Khiladi Kumar.

“The Jagan Shakti directorial is coming on a Thursday, which adds to the extended weekend. So it gives a longer run to the movie, leading to a jump in the film’s collection,” Johar added.

Apart from receiving overwhelming response from the audience, the film has garnered good response from film critics too.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave two and a half stars to Mission Mangal.

Her review read, “The human interactions are the best part of the film. The downer is the science bits, clearly crafted for dummies. And it doesn’t help that the computer-graphics feel a tad tacky: after years of watching stunning space visuals in Hollywood films, the scenes here seem sub-par. But the clunkiness sort of fits too: our early space agers, Vikram Sarabhai and Abdul Kalam carried their instruments on the back of bullock-carts. Too much polish would maybe have been out of place, especially when you have a top-flight scientist conjure up the winning idea of using less fuel for the Mangal yaan by watching ‘pooris’ fluffing up even when the gas is switched off.”

She added, “It leaves a smile on the face. And you do feel a swell of pride as the ‘yaan’ comes into view and settles successfully in orbit. Despite the over-arching presence of the latter-day Mr India, ‘sab mangal hai’.”

Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H G Dattatreya, Vikram Gokhale, Dalip Tahil, Sanjay Kapoor and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub.