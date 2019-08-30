Mission Mangal box office collection Day 15: Akshay Kumar film continues to mint money

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal is running successfully in theaters. The film has been declared tax-free in Maharashtra, which might help boost the box office performance of the Vidya Balan starrer.

“With #MissionMangal getting tax free in Maharashtra which is undoubtedly the biggest market for Hindi film industry , it will give the film boost of 5-10 cr in the lifetime run. MM has a very bright chance of surpassing ₹ 200 cr nett figure in its lifetime run,” trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote on Twitter.

The film, which released on August 15, has collected Rs 168.48 crore so far

Apart from Akshay and Vidya, the Jagan Shakti directorial stars Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, HG Dattatreya, Vikram Gokhale and Sonakshi Sinha.

Mission Mangal is based on the scientists who contributed to India’s first interplanetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation in 2013.

The film received a mixed response from the audience as well as critics. The Indian Express film critic Shubra Gupta gave three stars to the film. She wrote, “The human interactions are the best part of the film. The downer comes from the science bits, clearly crafted for dummies.”