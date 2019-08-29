Mission Mangal box office collection Day 14: There’s no stopping Akshay Kumar’s film

Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, HG Dattatreya, Vikram Gokhale and Sonakshi Sinha, is on a roll. The film has earned Rs 168.48 crore so far.

The Jagan Shakti directorial, released on Independence Day, is based on the scientists who contributed to India’s first interplanetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation in 2013.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Tuesday, “#MissionMangal [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 3.87 cr. Total: ₹ 168.48 cr. India biz.”

Mission Mangal received positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars in her review.

In other news, Mission Mangal has been declared tax-free in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to grant exemption from the state Goods and Services Tax (GST) to Mission Mangal.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The film conveys a “positive message” about science and to take the message further to common people, the state government decided to exempt it from GST on tickets, an official statement said.

In July, the Fadnavis government had exempted the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 from the state GST.

(With inputs from PTI)