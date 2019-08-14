Mission Mangal box office prediction: Akshay Kumar starrer expected to get the biggest opening

Jagan Shakti’s space drama Mission Mangal releases on August 15. The film, backed by R Balki, has Akshay Kumar leading an ensemble cast of Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon, who play scientists of Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO). Like every year, cinephiles have high hopes from Kumar to delivering a film laced with patriotism around Independence Day. Film trade analyst Girish Johar is also confident about Mission Mangal having a big opening at the box office.

Sharing the factors which will contribute to Mission Mangal’s good returns, Johar told indianexpress.com, “The trailer and the promotional material of Mission Mangal have been intriguing and the excitement level of the audience has been pretty high. It is looking like a quirky and thrilling joyride and something new for the Indian audience. Also, it has an ensemble cast backed by R Balki. So, everything looks positive for the film.”

He added, “Akshay has been delivering family entertainers with a social message highlighting the country. Vidya, Taapsee and Sonakshi are known for their good films and with everyone joining hands, it looks like a big film. Independence Day flavour will definitely add to the film’s box office performance.”

Girish Johar pegs Mission Mangal’s opening day box office collection at around Rs 23-25 crore and expects it to be one of the top openings for Khiladi Kumar. Also, he suggests, “The Jagan Shakti directorial is coming on a Thursday, which adds to the extended weekend. So it gives a longer run to the movie, leading to a jump in the film’s collection.”

The advance bookings for the space drama has received an overwhelming response across theaters in India. PVR Pictures CEO Kamal Gianchandani said, “Mission Mangal has received a staggering response from the audience. Going by the initial advance booking, we are expecting to witness history at our plexes.”

Rajender Singh Jyala, the Chief Programming Officer of Inox Leisure Ltd, shared, “We opened advance bookings on Sunday and day one advances of Mission Mangal are highest for any Hindi film released so far this year.”

Mission Mangal, presented by Fox Star Studios and Hope Productions, will face a box office clash with John Abraham’s Batla House. But, the films are expected not to affect each other’s business.