Mission Mangal box office collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan film continues to soar

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal continues its dream run at the box office. After mere 8 days of its box office journey, the film is Rs 128.16 crore strong. The film, a Jagan Shakti directorial, had released on the Independence Day.

Mission Mangal is about the Mars Orbiter Mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Also called the Mangalyaan, it is a space probe and has been orbiting Mars since 2014. The film fictionalises the events leading up to the successful launch.

Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, HG Dattatreya, Vikram Gokhale and Sonakshi Sinha also star in the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film’s figures. He wrote, “#MissionMangal records fantastic numbers in its *extended* Week 1… Outstanding weekend, solid weekdays [reduction in ticket rates]… Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr, Wed 6.84 cr, Thu 6.93 cr. Total: ₹ 128.16 cr. India biz.”

Mission Mangal also received positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars in her review. She wrote, “The human interactions are the best part of the film. The downer is the science bits, clearly crafted for dummies. And it doesn’t help that the computer-graphics feel a tad tacky: after years of watching stunning space visuals in Hollywood films, the scenes here seem sub-par. But the clunkiness sort of fits too: our early space agers, Vikram Sarabhai and Abdul Kalam carried their instruments on the back of bullock-carts.”

She added, “Too much polish would maybe have been out of place, especially when you have a top-flight scientist conjure up the winning idea of using less fuel for the Mangal yaan by watching ‘pooris’ fluffing up even when the gas is switched off.”