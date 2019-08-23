Mission Mangal box office collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar starrer is unstoppable

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal is on a roll. After entering the Rs 100-crore club in a matter of few days, the sci-fi drama minted Rs 6.84 crore on Wednesday, taking its total collection to Rs 121.23 crore.

The film faces competition from the John Abraham thriller Batla House. However, it needn’t worry as it is clearly leading the scoreboard.

Mission Mangal has mostly received a positive feedback from the audience as well as the critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 2.5 stars in her movie review.

“The human interactions are the best part of the film. The downer comes from the science bits, clearly crafted for dummies. And it doesn’t help that the computer-graphics look tacky: after years of watching stunning space visuals in Hollywood films, the scenes here are clearly sub-par. But the clunkiness sort of fits too: our early space agers, Vikram Sarabhai and Abdul Kalam carried their instruments on the back of bullock-carts. Too much polish may have been out of place, especially when you have a top-flight scientist conjure up the winning idea of using less fuel for the Mangal yaan by watching ‘pooris’ fluffing up even when the gas is switched off,” Shubhra wrote in a section of her review.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had spoken to indianexpress.com on his experience of making the movie.

The actor said, “When we were making it, writing it, lots of people had told us how much business it’ll do, ‘It’ll go till 60-70 crore.’ Because this genre is not explored, nobody knows. It was a big risk. I had no idea where this film would go, how would people react to science. It was a risk worth taking. Children are watching the film, dragging their parents who are then realising even they didn’t know what kind of things go on to send a satellite on Mars.”

Mission Mangal had released on August 15.