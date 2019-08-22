Mission Mangal box office collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar film soars high

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal has been hitting it out of the park since the day of its release. And on Tuesday, it further cemented its position as the week’s leader at the ticket counter with an impressive collection of Rs 7.92 crore. Now, it remains to be seen whether its box office exploits will continue for days to come.

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the box office figures of the movie with a tweet that read, “#MissionMangal is trending very well on weekdays… Should comfortably cross ₹ 127 cr in *extended* Week 1… Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Kesari in Week 2… Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr. Total: ₹ 114.39 cr. India biz.”

While it’s competition at the box office, Batla House, lags behind, the sci-fi drama is carving its path of success with every passing day, and how.

Apart from Akshay and Vidya, the movie features Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, Sonakshi Sinha among others in pivotal roles.

The Indian Express’ movie critic Shubhra Gupta had given the film 2.5 stars in her largely favourable review of the movie.

“With Akshay as the brightest moon (that’s what you get when you are the biggest cheese and a co-producer to boot) around which these satellites revolve, the film sets about giving each of the team a backstory. Here’s where Mission Mangal scores. We see that Shinde is a get-the-job-done wife-and-mum, who is burdened by a sulking husband (Kapoor, enjoying a fruitful second coming in Bollywood, post Lust Stories), but who gets support from a pa-in-law and kids. Balan is excellent, and is the real fulcrum of the film, and in places, she manages to fly the flag all by herself,” she wrote in a section of her review.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal has been co-produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios.