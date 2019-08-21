Mission Mangal box office collection Day 6: There is no stopping this Akshay Kumar film

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal has become a member of the coveted Rs 100 crore club. It earned Rs 8.91 crore on Monday, taking the total to Rs 106.47 crore. The film, that also stars Vidya Balan, released on Independence day and almost crossed Rs 100 cross over its extended opening weekend.

Bollywood Hungama posted the film’s figures on Twitter. “#BoxOffice #MissionMangal continues to dominate, passes the Monday test with ₹8.91 crores. Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr. Total Rs. 106.47 cr” the tweet read.

Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, HG Dattatreya, Vikram Gokhale and Sonakshi Sinha play pivotal roles in Mission Mangal.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars in her review. She wrote, “The human interactions are the best part of the film. The downer is the science bits, clearly crafted for dummies. And it doesn’t help that the computer-graphics feel a tad tacky: after years of watching stunning space visuals in Hollywood films, the scenes here seem sub-par. But the clunkiness sort of fits too: our early space agers, Vikram Sarabhai and Abdul Kalam carried their instruments on the back of bullock-carts.”

She added, “Too much polish would maybe have been out of place, especially when you have a top-flight scientist conjure up the winning idea of using less fuel for the Mangal yaan by watching ‘pooris’ fluffing up even when the gas is switched off.”

Earlier, Vidya Balan had spoken about the feminist aspect of the film. Five of the major characters in the film are women. She said in a media interaction, “It was all in the writing and direction. I can’t take any credit for it. I remember Jagan (Shakti, the director) telling me that you’re not making a point and saying ‘I love my job’, he said, you say it just casually, ‘you know what I love my job and I know my daughter so don’t make me feel guilty.’ It is very matter of fact. She (her character Tara Shinde) is a feminist but she’s not an aggressive feminist.”