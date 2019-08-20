Mission Mangal box office collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar starrer inching towards Rs 100 cr

Jagan Shakti directorial Mission Mangal had a superb extended opening weekend. It minted Rs 97.56 crore over four days since its release on Thursday, August 15. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s figures on Twitter. He wrote, ““#MissionMangal sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥… Springs a biggg surprise… Packs a fabulous total in its *extended* weekend… Metros superb, mass circuits join the party [on Sun]… Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr. Total: ₹ 97.56 cr. India biz..”

Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, HG Dattatreya, Vikram Gokhale and Sonakshi Sinha also star in the film.

Mission Mangal is about the Mars Orbiter Mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Also called the Mangalyaan, it is a space probe and has been orbiting Mars since 2014. The film fictionalises the events leading up to the successful launch.

Mission Mangal released alongside John Abraham’s Batla House and is easily beating the latter film in terms of attendance in theatres. The Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan film also received mostly positive reviews.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars in her review. She wrote, “The human interactions are the best part of the film. The downer is the science bits, clearly crafted for dummies. And it doesn’t help that the computer-graphics feel a tad tacky: after years of watching stunning space visuals in Hollywood films, the scenes here seem sub-par. But the clunkiness sort of fits too: our early space agers, Vikram Sarabhai and Abdul Kalam carried their instruments on the back of bullock-carts.”

She added, “Too much polish would maybe have been out of place, especially when you have a top-flight scientist conjure up the winning idea of using less fuel for the Mangal yaan by watching ‘pooris’ fluffing up even when the gas is switched off.”