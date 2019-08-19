Mission Mangal box office collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan film is sailing smoothly

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal has earned Rs 70.02 crore after three days of its box office run. The film released on Thursday (Independence Day) and is tracking for an extended weekend of Rs 85 crore plus.

Advertising

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s figures on his Twitter account. He wrote, “#MissionMangal witnesses superb growth on Day 3… Multiplexes of metros + Tier-2 cities are rocking… Mass circuits witness growth and should put up big numbers today [Sun]… Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr. Total: ₹ 70.02 cr. India biz.”

Mission Mangal, a Jagan Shakti directorial, also stars Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, HG Dattatreya, Vikram Gokhale and Sonakshi Sinha. It released alongside John Abraham starrer Batla House.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars in her review. She wrote, “The human interactions are the best part of the film. The downer is the science bits, clearly crafted for dummies. And it doesn’t help that the computer-graphics feel a tad tacky: after years of watching stunning space visuals in Hollywood films, the scenes here seem sub-par. But the clunkiness sort of fits too: our early space agers, Vikram Sarabhai and Abdul Kalam carried their instruments on the back of bullock-carts.”

Advertising

She added, “Too much polish would maybe have been out of place, especially when you have a top-flight scientist conjure up the winning idea of using less fuel for the Mangal yaan by watching ‘pooris’ fluffing up even when the gas is switched off.”

Mission Mangal is a hit in the overseas market as well. Taran Adarsh in another tweet wrote, “#MissionMangal opens well in the International markets… 2-day total: $ 1.423 mn [₹ 10.13 cr]… Day-wise data… Thu: $ 518k Fri: $ 905k #Overseas.”