Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 5: Pankaj Tripathi’s film eyes Rs 200 crore worldwide

Mirzapur The Movie Day 5 Box Office Collection: Mirzapur continues to hold its ground at the box office, with the Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal-starrer recording only a marginal drop on its fifth day. The gangster drama, which brings the popular streaming franchise to the big screen, has now crossed Rs 125 crore in India net collections and is inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide.

According to trade website Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie collected Rs 15.85 crore nett across 10,686 shows on Tuesday. The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 125.60 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 149.97 crore. Internationally, the multistarrer added Rs 3.50 crore on its fifth day, taking its overseas gross to Rs 27 crore. With this, Mirzapur: The Movie has grossed Rs 176.97 crore worldwide so far.

Mirzapur sees minimal drop from Day 4

What is particularly encouraging for the makers is that the film surpassed the Monday blues. Its Day 5 collection of Rs 15.85 crore was only 0.9 percent lower than its Day 4 earnings of Rs 16 crore.

On Monday, Mirzapur recorded an India nett collection of Rs 16 crore across 10,570 shows, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 109.75 crore at the time. Its worldwide gross then stood at Rs 154.05 crore.

The near-identical collections on Monday and Tuesday suggest that the film has managed to find some stability during the weekdays after its opening weekend.

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How does Mirzapur compare with Toxic?

Mirzapur: The Movie’s performance is, however, different from Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which was functioning at a significantly higher scale at the box office.

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Toxic had collected more than Mirzapur at the same stage during its theatrical run and had already built a much bigger India nett total. However, while Toxic saw a sharper weekday drop, Mirzapur has shown a stronger hold between its fourth and fifth days. The difference between Monday and Tuesday’s collections is less than one percent, giving the gangster drama some much-needed stability as it enters the rest of its first week.

Whether Mirzapur can maintain this hold over the next few days will be crucial for its final box office earnings.

Haiwaan and Hanuman Ansh set to bring fresh competition

Mirzapur: The Movie has a few more days to maximise its earnings before Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, arrives in theatres on Friday, September 11.

Watch the video of Boman Irani giving exclusive deets about Haiwaan

The film will also face fresh competition overseas from Hanuman Ansh, which is scheduled to release internationally on the same day. While Mirzapur has enjoyed the advantage of familiarity and an established fan base from the series, the new releases could affect its screen count and collections going into its second weekend.

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From OTT to the big screen

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie boasts an extensive ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Anjum Sharma, Sonal Chauhan, Priyanshu Painyuli, Manu Rishi Chadha and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, among others.

Most of the actors reprise their roles from the streaming series, which premiered on Prime Video India in 2018. Season 2 followed in 2020, while the latest season was released in 2024.

Now, as the franchise makes the transition from OTT to cinemas, Mirzapur: The Movie has managed to execute the pull of its established characters and universe. With Rs 176.97 crore already in its worldwide kitty, its performance over the next few days will determine how close the film can get to the Rs 200 crore milestone before fresh competition arrives.