Mili and Double XL fail the opening day test at box office. Here’s how much they earned

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest release Mili and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi’s Double XL have hardly managed to pull people to the theaters. They had a poor opening at the box office on the day of their release on Friday. They faced competition from Katrina Kaif’s horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, which did better than Mili and Double XL, but individually had a lacklustre performance at the ticket counters.

Mili and Double XL got occupancy of as low as 10 per cent. Pinkvilla reported that while Mili earned in the range of Rs 45-65 lakh, Double XL was even worse with a collection of somewhere around Rs 25 lakh. As per the publication, both Mili and Double XL were to have a direct-to-OTT release, but the makers planned to release them in the theaters first.

Going by the current mood of the movie-going audience, only films which have something to offer in terms of big-screen experience are working well in the theaters. The Hindi-dubbed version of Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara is still faring well in the cinema halls, in comparison to all the Bollywood releases recently. Even the Diwali releases, Ram Setu and Thank God are hardly seeing any audience in the theaters.

Now, the weekend becomes even more crucial for Mili and Double XL, since they couldn’t open well on Friday. However, mostly negative reviews from film critics might play a hindrance in them attracting people to the theaters. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta found “zero nuance” in Double XL. In her review of the film, she mentioned, “Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi’s film on body-shaming is a massive opportunity wasted, and that is a crashing pity.”

Also read | Understanding box office numbers: A successful marketing tool in the age of social media

Though Shubhra found Janhvi impressive in Mili, she wrote about the film, “As Mili, who learns how to survive impossible odds, with a lovable little rodent for company, Janhvi Kapoor is earnest, and you can see the work she has put in. The film should have been tighter, and that would have made it better: my heart was in my mouth too few times.”