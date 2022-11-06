scorecardresearch
Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili and Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi film Double XL tank miserably at ticket counters

Mili and Doubel XL box office collection Day 2: Actor Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Mili and Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha's Double XL released in theatres on November 4.

Janhvi Kapoor in MiliActor Janhvi Kapoor's Mili and Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL is underperforming at the box office.

It was yet another slow day at the box office for Janhvi Kapoor‘s survival drama Mili and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi’s comedy Double XL. While the films failed the opening day test on November 4, Friday, the weekend hasn’t been kind to them either.

On the opening day, Mili collected close to Rs 35 lakh, whereas Double XL managed 12.5 lakh. The expectations were high from Saturday, as more footfalls were expected on an off day. However, that’s not happened. According to Box Office India, on Saturday, Mili collected Rs 50 lakh, whereas, Double XL could manage around Rs 17.5 lakh only.

This brings the two-day collections of Mili up to Rs 85 lakh and Double XL to Rs 30 lakh. Both the films are facing slight competition from Katrina Kaif’s film Phone Bhoot, which too does not look in a great shape. According to Pinkvilla, both Mili and Double XL were earlier supposed to have a direct-to-digital release but the makers changed their mind eventually.

While these new releases struggle to find audience at the theatres, Kannada film Kantara’s Hindi version has made a place for itself in cinemas. The film has remained steady and is going from strength to strength, despite releases from biggies such as Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn’s Thank God releasing on Diwali.

Recently Kantara’s director and lead actor Rishab Shetty gave his opinion on why many films in Bollywood are not working. He is of the opinion that there is too much western influence on some filmmakers. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rishab said, “We make the film for the audience, not for ourselves. We need to keep them and their sentiments in mind. We need to see what their values and way of life are. We were there before we were filmmakers.”

